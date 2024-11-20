John Hickey Sworn in as Everett’s New Fire Chief

Special to the Independent

Fire Chief Joseph Hickey, alongside his father Joseph Hickey, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Police Chief Paul Strong, Bishop Robert Brown, and members of the City Council.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Provisional Fire Chief Joseph Hickey was sworn in as permanent fire chief during a regular meeting of the Everett City Council. Chief Hickey will be bringing his 29 years of experience, with 25 of those years being in a supervisory role, to this new role as chief.

The City Council chamber was packed with firefighters, residents, City officials, and members of the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipe and Drum, along with Chief Hickey’s family and friends to celebrate his new role. Among the attendees was Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who appointed Hickey to the position of Everett’s new fire chief.

“Joe has done an outstanding job serving as the provisional Fire Chief for the past year and will be an excellent leader for our firefighters into the future,” said mayor Carlo Demaria. “Please join me in congratulating Chief Hickey on his new role.”