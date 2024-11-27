Obituaries 11-26-2024

Isabelle (Martin) Allen

Her zest for learning and personal development drove her to pursue her bachelor’s degree at the age of 50

Isabelle (Martin) Allen passed away on November 8, 2024, at the age of 85. Isabelle was born on January, 2, 1939 to Theodore and Elizabeth Lopes in Chelsea. She spent most of her life in Everett.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Connie) Martin Sr. Isabelle was a young bride, mother and career woman. Early in her professional career, she worked at CAPIC, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping impoverished individuals and families gain economic independence. Later, Isabelle held an upper management position for the Massachusetts Department of Public Works. Her zest for learning and personal development drove Isabelle to pursue her bachelor’s degree at the age of 50.

Isabelle actively contributed to numerous charitable and various veteran related organizations. She could often be found with a book in hand, reading upwards of 3 to 4 fiction novels a month.

In her retirement years, Isabelle continued her quest to keep learning, she would often engage family members in armchair rounds of Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune or a friendly board game of Scrabble or Uno. And let’s not forget her love of the one arm bandits at the local casinos.

Isabelle was heavily involved in the lives of her children and all the grand and great grands. She’s left us all with fond memories of scripting academy award worthy re-creation of many popular children’s films, and culinary adventures including baking and the occasional mud pie.

Isabele was mother to Elizabeth (Martin) Tucker, William C. Martin Jr, Kim Martin, David Martin, and her deceased son, the late Todd Martin; loving sister to Edward Fortes, Tony Fortes, Joel Lopes, Carol (Lopes) Hardwick, Gary Lops and Cathy (Lopes) Santio. She leaves a legacy of love to all family and friends and her twelve beloved grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on November 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Frank A. Welsh & Sons, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, MA 02150 617-889-2723. Funeral processional will be to the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

There will be a repast gathering from 2:30 to 6:30 pm at the Revere Elks Lodge, 198 Shirley Avenue. Revere, MA 02151, 781-629-2168

Barbara A. Darling

A woman of incredible warmth and kindness

Barbara A. (Petrone) Darling, 82, passed away peacefully on November 21st, at Life Care Center of Stoneham. She is survived by her beloved husband, John (Jack) Darling, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.

Born on July 1, 1942, Barbara grew up in Medford and graduated from Medford High School. She married Jack in 1966 and moved to Everett to raise their family.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Patrick and Josephine (Iovanni) Petrone. She is also survived by her devoted brother, Patrick (Rick) Petrone of Everett and his lifelong partner, Judy Masucci of Winthrop, as well as her cherished children: Joanne Crafts and her husband, James of Everett, Kim Dell Isola and her husband, Jay of Lynnfield, and Jay Darling and his wife, Kim of Peabody. She was the adored Nanie of Jake, Alex, Molly, Olivia, Emma, Jack and Joshua. Barbara’s faithful canine companion, Sadie, will also miss her dearly.

Barbara was a woman of incredible warmth and kindness and she made everyone in her presence feel welcome. She had the ability to find joy in the simple pleasures of life. Barbara was a true nurturer and nothing made her happier than taking care of others, especially her family. She particularly cherished time spent caring for her seven grandchildren. Nanie’s house was always the best place to be!

She was an avid reader and talented crafter. Her memory will live on through the many painted, sewn, crocheted, and quilted crafts she lovingly created and gifted to others.

Barbara loved traveling and enjoyed frequent trips to Las Vegas with Jack, as well as many fun trips with her children and grandchildren, including Caribbean cruises, Disney World vacations and time spent at the cabin in Mountain Lakes, NH.

Barbara’s deep, unwavering faith was at the core of her existence and it infused her with a strength that carried her through many years of physical challenges. What may have rightfully discouraged others only made Barbara stronger and she persevered through every obstacle thrown her way with grace and optimism. It was commonly stated by many medical staff that Barbara was “their favorite patient” or “one of the strongest people they ever met.” She was an inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to know her.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere on Monday, Nov. 25th followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Donations in Barbara’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.