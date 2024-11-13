Van Campen Tones Down Speculation on Holiday Party

By Cary Shuman

Robert Van Campen, who is winding down a very successful year as Everett’s city council president, announced plans for a holiday party to be held Dec. 4.

It didn’t take long for political observers to speculate that Van Campen was going to make a major announcement at the party.

But that was not Van Campen’s intention at all. It will strictly be a celebration of the holiday season.

“I had this idea of having an event where I could bring everyone together and celebrate the holidays,” said Van Campen. “That was the idea, and I will tell you that Mayor [Carlo] DeMaria has been invited. I’d love to have him there, and certainly he and I have a working relationship at City Hall. Running for mayor is not even on my radar.”

Since making a triumphant return to the Council in 2023, Van Campen has been regularly commended by his colleagues for his professional leadership and his ability to keep councillors focused on the issue at hand, with no political detours. His constituents have also lauded his service and his meticulous questioning about the use of the old Everett High School building, which is in his ward.

“I think we’ve [the Council] been able to get some stuff done,” said Van Campen. “I think we’ve been able to make the meetings more accessible. I think more people are watching the meetings and there’s been more transparency. I think the Council is a really good, cohesive working group right now. And if that’s my greatest accomplishment of the year, I’ll be proud of that. My current intention is to run for re-election as Ward 5 councilor.”

Though Mayor DeMaria recently hosted a campaign fundraiser that drew a massive crowd, he has not announced whether he will seek another term, though many feel he is leaning toward a run for re-election. DeMaria’s lengthy list of accomplishments – including his vision of bringing the world-class Encore Boston Harbor resort/casino to Everett, a citywide parks system that is an absolute gem for recreational activities and open space, and host of well-planned citywide celebrations that have brought residents of all backgrounds together, notably the spectacular and free-for-all residents’ Independence Day party – have established him as a formidable incumbent and experienced administrator, should a challenger emerge for the corner office.

So, Robert Van Campen, who is the general counsel for AFSCME, will not be announcing any political intentions on Dec. 4 before an expected large crowd of friends and supporters. But the speculation is what makes Everett so special and intriguing when it comes to the topic of local politics.