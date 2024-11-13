By Cary Shuman

Sen. Sal DiDomenico will be honored for 20 years of public service at a celebration Thursday night at Anthony’s, Malden.

DiDomenico served six years on the Everett City Council before being elected senator in May, 2010.

“Sal is a true public servant and friend,” said Sen. Lydia Edwards. “I am sure the 20 years have flown by because he is doing what he loves, which is helping people. I look forward to continuing to work with him in the Senate.”

DiDomenico has been the Assistant Majority Leader since 2018. He has had numerous accomplishments, getting major pieces of statewide legislation passed, including the highly lauded Universal School Meals bill.

DiDomenico was awaiting word this week on the Joint Conference Committee’s decision regarding the potential construction of a new state-of-the-art soccer stadium in Everett. DiDomenico has championed the bill, which would likely result in a 25,000-seat soccer stadium being built across from the Encore Boston Harbor resort/casino and the New England Revolution professional soccer team playing its home games in Everett.

A new waterfront park would also be a part of the Kraft Group’s plans.