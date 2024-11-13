DiDomenico, McGonagle Re-elected to Two-year Terms

Staff Report

Sen. Sal DiDomenico and Rep. Joseph McGonagle were re-elected in the Nov. 5 general election. Both candidates were unopposed in the general election. McGonagle had defeated Councilor-at-Large Mike Marchese in the Democratic Primary in September. Elections Commission Chair Sergio Cornelio oversaw a flawless election process in the city.

Everett was one of eight communities statewide monitored on Election Day by the U.S. Attorney’s office. Mayor Carlo DeMaria said last week that he welcomed the opportunity to demonstrate the city’s fair and highly efficient election practices and that he was proud of the Election Department’s outstanding efforts in