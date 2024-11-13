Everett Honors Veterans at the Connolly Center

Special to the Independent

The Everett Fire Department Honor Guard shown above

The City of Everett hosted the annual Veterans Day Ceremony and luncheon on Monday, Nov. 11 at the Edward G. Connolly Center to honor all who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The City of Everett’s Director of Veterans’ Affairs Antoine Coleman was pleased to welcome Everett Police Department (EPD) Detective Anthony Cruciotti as this year’s keynote speaker. Not long after graduating from Everett High School, Sgt. Cruciotti enlisted in the Army as a 13B Cannon crew member and eventually deployed first to Iraq in 2008 and then, as a squad leader, to Afghanistan in 2011. Sgt. Cruciotti’s howitzer crews helped win battles in the sands of the Middle East and his leadership amongst his fellow soldiers serves as a model for those who aspire to lead.

In addition to Cruciotti, speakers at the ceremony included Sgt. Major Thomas Ardita, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Senator Sal DiDomenico, State Rep. Joe McGonagle, and the invocation and benediction delivered by Bishop Robert Brown. The Everett High School Band and Color Guard performed throughout the ceremony.

The Everett High School band performed throughout the ceremony.

The band performed many patriotic medleys and also played TAPS following the traditional moment of silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in honor of Armistice Day. This was the moment the armistice was signed in 1918 that marked the end of World War I, which took the lives of many soldiers and civilians. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation for the men and women who served our country,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I’d like to thank our Department of Veterans Affairs’ for helping put together another wonderful ceremony and all those who contributed and joined us to make this event a tremendous success.”

Veterans Agent Gerri Miranda led the recital of the Pledge of allegiance.

All of the upcoming City of Everett events can be found by visiting the events calendar on the City website at cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. Residents can also follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to stay updated. Facebook: /cityofeverettma and /mayorcarlodemaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. X: @EverettGov_MA and @Mayor_DeMaria. All are welcome to attend the upcoming events.