DeMaria Celebrates New Owner of Abbondanza Ristorante

Photo Courtesy of the City of Everett

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently joined restaurant staff, elected officials, and community members to congratulate Fermin Garcia on his new role as Abbondanza Ristorante’s new owner. Located on 195 Main Street, the restaurant offers classic Italian cuisine and a selection of fresh specials daily. Mayor DeMaria would like to congratulate Garcia on his new role and wish all of the staff the best of luck in their new chapter. For more information about hours, menu, and other services, please visit abbondanzaristorante.com.