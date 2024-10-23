City of Everett to Host Third Annual Community Bowl Flag Football Game

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett, in partnership with Cornhole for Cancer, will host the third annual Community Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 with kick off set for 3 p.m. at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium (Cabot Street). As part of Mayor DeMaria’s Everett for Everyone initiative, all are welcome to watch Everett High School alums compete in a fun, competitive, and friendly game of flag football. In addition to the flag football game, there will be field games for all who plan to attend this family-friendly event.

A scene from last year’s Community Bowl, which brought EHS graduates from many different years together to compete in the annual flag football game.

“The Community Bowl is a fantastic opportunity to bring our community together and for old friends and new friends alike to share in Everett’s proud history of excellence in football,” said Mayor DeMaria. “This event promises to be a fun day for families, as well as those who are participating in the game. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.”

Former New England Patriots Linebacker Ted Johnson will be joining in the festivities. From 1995 to 2005, he was a critical defensive player at the outset of the Patriots dynastic era, earning three Super Bowl rings. After retiring from the Patriots, Johnson worked in media organizations such as CBS Boston, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and New England Sports Network (NESN) and also co-hosted two national CBS Sports Radio shows – Split Decision with Nick & Ted and The Josh & Ted Show. Sworn in by former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to a Special Committee for Brain Injury, Johnson is an advocate for both current and retired National Football League (NFL) players and is vigilant in his long-standing support of concussion research and awareness.

The event will also kick off the City of Everett’s recognition of Men’s Health Awareness Month, which is recognized annually in November. Often referred to as Movember, the initiative seeks to continue to spark conversation and spread awareness of men’s health issues. Admission to the event is free. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/community-bowl-2024 or contact the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Department at 617-394-2270.