DeMaria Celebrates Grand Opening of R/S Dental

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently had the pleasure of joining office staff for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of R/S Dental.

Photo Courtesy of The City of Everett

Mayor Carlo DeMaria joined with R/S Dental staff and community members to cut the ribbon outside of their new location at 373 Broadway.

Located at 373 Broadway, their team can assist with a variety of dental needs including cosmetic dentistry, preventive care, and emergency care all while seeking to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment. Mayor DeMaria would like to wish the team at R/S Dental the best of luck at their new location.

If you’d like to learn more about their services, hours, and how to get in touch, please visit ranashahidental.com.