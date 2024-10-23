DeMaria Celebrates Grand Opening of R/S Dental

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently had the pleasure of joining office staff for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of R/S Dental.
Located at 373 Broadway, their team can assist with a variety of dental needs including cosmetic dentistry, preventive care, and emergency care all while seeking to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment. Mayor DeMaria would like to wish the team at R/S Dental the best of luck at their new location.
If you’d like to learn more about their services, hours, and how to get in touch, please visit ranashahidental.com.