Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Mask-erade Workshop, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, October 22nd at 7pm. Join us as we prepare for our huge event Ghosts of the Page: Literary Masquerade by crafting your own unique mask at our Mask-erade Workshop event. This fun-filled program will help you design the perfect accessory for your literary-themed costume. Registration is required. For ages 18 and up. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Puzzle Club Parlin Trustees Table. Wednesday, October 23rd from 3-5pm. Piece together fun and friendship at the Parlin puzzle table! We’ll have puzzles of all shapes and sizes to work on together. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, October 24th at 12pm. Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is a classic for a reason. Thirteen strangers are stranded on a train. Someone has been murdered, and everyone’s a suspect. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Ghosts of the Page: A Literary Masquerade at the Parlin Memorial Library

The Everett Public Libraries invite the community to the premiere event of the season, Ghosts of the Page: A Literary Masquerade, on Saturday, October 26th at 6:00pm. This is a free event intended for an adult audience and will be held at the Parlin Memorial Library, located at 410 Broadway.

Patrons are invited to step into the enchanted library for a night of fun and frivolity. See stories and characters shimmer to life within the rows of your favorite books. Within the haunted maze you may find that the figures you most love and revile have shaken off their inky bonds to offer you a treat…or a trick! Don your finest literary attire and you may win the favor of the resident spooks, as well as the contest for best-dressed literary figure. Join us heroes and anti-heroes, myths and monsters, bards and wordsmiths of the fictional, fantastical, historical and allegorical; all are welcome!

“From designing a maze, making the music playlist, and creating a cozy reading corner, the library staff have loved working on this and we’re even more excited to share it with the community,” says the new Information Services Librarian, Aubri Skaggs-Brads. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to get out on the town with friends and dance the night away!”

Don’t forget to wear your dancing shoes, as melodious tunes will keep you moving throughout the evening. Also, remember to bring cash so you can try your luck in the raffle baskets provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. There will be free refreshments for patrons to enjoy, and you should be sure to stop by the photo booth to capture the memory of this magical evening. For ages 18 and up, this night is full of magic—will you join the tale?

For more information on upcoming events at the Everett Public Libraries, visit bit.ly/eveprograms or call 617-394-2300.

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only.To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, October 21st from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 23rd at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 23rd at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday, October 24th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for a special edition of Story Time Adventures when we will learn about Diwali, Festival of Lights!

Crafternoons Parlin Children’s Room. Thursday, October 24th at 3pm. Join us this month for fall-themed crafts! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room Friday, October 25th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, October 25th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Coco with your friends and family.

Children’s Costume Parade! Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, October 26th from 10am-2pm. Join us on Saturday 10/26 for a fun filled morning of tricks and treats. Wear your costume to the library and get a special scratch-n-sniff bookmark and a sweet treat!

Recuerdo a Abuelito, Children’s Craft Room. Saturday, October 26th at 11am. In Spanish and English, Esther Gomez, tells the story of a young girl, with her family, preparing to honor her beloved grandfather as they celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead. This program is for children and adults.

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, October 26th at 12pm. Come and practice the ancient art of paper folding. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

Shute Adult and Teens

Mask-erade Workshop, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, October 24th at 7PM. Join us as we prepare for our huge event Ghosts of the Page: Literary Masquerade by crafting your own unique mask at our Mask-erade Workshop event. This fun-filled program will help you design the perfect accessory for your literary-themed costume. Registration is required. For ages 18 and up. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.