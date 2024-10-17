News Briefs

Senior Social Planned for October 31 at the Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) will be hosting the October Senior Social on Thursday, October 31, 2024 from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

Smokin’ Joe and the Henchmen, a community favorite, will be providing the tunes for this month’s Senior Social. In celebration of Halloween, wear a costume to the event for a chance to win a prize. A delicious meal will be served that will include Italian wedding soup, garden salad, chicken parmesan, baked fish, seasonal vegetables, rice pilaf, coffee, and dessert.

Ticket sales are ongoing at the Connolly Center. For additional information, please call Cathi at 617-394-2323.