Everett participates in Massachusetts Recreation and Park Association Advocacy Day at the State House

The City of Everett Youth Development and Enrichment Department recently joined with other Recreation & Park professionals to attend the Massachusetts Recreation and Park Association’s Advocacy Day at the Massachusetts State House.

Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo and Assistant Director of Youth Substance Use Prevention Eric Mazzeo represented Everett for the first time at this event and met with legislative leaders including Senator Sal DiDomenico and State Representative Joe McGonagle to discuss the Department’s current youth development, recreation, and enrichment initiatives.

“It was a pleasure spending time with John Russolillo and Eric Mazzeo during Massachusetts Recreation and Parks Association Advocacy Day at the State House,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “Youth development and enrichment programs are so important for our kids and I am proud to have these great people who are so passionate about youth programs working in Everett.”

“I was thrilled to see our friends from Youth Development and Enrichment representing Everett at the Mass. Recreation and Park Association Advocacy Day,” said Representative Joe McGonagle. “John and Eric are doing great work for our community and we are very lucky to have them. We all know that the kids are the future and these two are ensuring a brighter and better future for Everett’s children. I’m grateful I was able to spend some time with them and look forward to working with them in the future.”

“When we re-designed our Recreation Department to include youth development and enrichment, we understood just how important it is to be able to serve our City’s youth in all aspects of their journey to adulthood,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Thanks to the support of Everett’s esteemed Beacon Hill delegation, including Senator DiDomenico and Representative McGonagle, the City of Everett will continue to advance cutting-edge programs and activities to better serve our young people.”

The City of Everett has expanded and introduced an array of programming for all ages for Everett’s youth. Programs such as Mayor DeMaria’s Summer Jobs Training Program was expanded to become a year-round opportunity for young people to gain hands-on employment experience. Additionally, more inclusive programming, such as sensory-friendly open gym hours and art classes, has been introduced to cater to the diverse needs of Everett residents. To learn more about all of the programs offered by the Youth Development and Enrichment Department, please visit EverettRecandEnrich.com.

The Massachusetts Recreation and Park Association’s Advocacy Day is an opportunity for Recreation and Park professionals to connect with legislators from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The event recognizes the achievements in Recreation and Parks within the past year and discusses the current bills and legislation that are in progress that could potentially impact the future of Recreation and Parks in Massachusetts.