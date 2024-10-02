City of Everett Premieres New Documentary and Exhibit at Parlin Library in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Special to the Independent

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the City of Everett premiered a new documentary and exhibit entitled “Mariposas: Profiles of Strength, Courage, and Wisdom” at the Parlin Memorial Library.

Photo Courtesy The City of Everett Community members gathered with City officials for the opening of the new exhibit at the Parlin Memorial Library entitled “Mariposas: Profiles of Strength, Courage, and Wisdom.”

As part of the City of Everett’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, attendees had the opportunity to view a photo exhibit and screening of a 45-minute documentary that provided a glimpse into the lives of eight Latina women who made the journey to the United States under harrowing circumstances for a better life. Along with the documentary, the photographs that were on display featured the women holding objects that tell their story best without words.

In addition to the exhibit and documentary, the celebration included a chance to hear from the subjects of the exhibit. The women who were the subjects of the exhibit are intergenerational and range in age from their teens to seventies and hail from countries like Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Mexico and now call Everett home.

“I’d like to thank our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Department for sponsoring this multimedia production as part of our Everett for Everyone initiative, as well as everyone who worked on the project and those who were willing to share their incredible stories,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “We proudly celebrate our community’s strength in diversity, and I’m glad we had this opportunity to amplify some of the many voices of those who dared to make the difficult journey to America for a better life.”

The free exhibit is open to the public and will be available from Sept. 26 through Oct. 14 during regular business hours at the Parlin Memorial Library. The documentary will also be available to watch on Everett Community Television (ECTV) this fall.