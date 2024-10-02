Everett Recognizes Stop the Stigma Day by Sharing Recovery Resources and Information about Substance Misuse Prevention

Special to the Independent

Superintendent William Hart alongside City staff and Girl Scout Cadette Troop 82482.

The City of Everett, in collaboration with Girl Scout Cadette Troop 82482 and Everett Public Schools (EPS), hosted Stop the Stigma Day at Everett City Hall to inform residents who visit about substance misuse prevention and recovery programs offered in the community, as well as offer free Narcan training.

In recognition of National Recovery Month and as part of their ongoing work to receive the Silver Award, eighth grade students from Girl Scout Cadette Troop 82482 partnered with the City of Everett and EPS to spread awareness and educate students and community members about substance misuse prevention. Throughout the week, guest speakers visited Everett’s schools to present information and share curriculum with health teachers. On the final day, the girl scouts hosted an informational event to inform visitors about recovery programs available in the community and offered free Narcan training at Everett City Hall.

Photo Courtesy The City of Everett

“These remarkable young women did a fantastic job, and I’d like to thank everyone who joined together with us to help support them in making this initiative a success,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “It’s crucial that we support our youth in making a positive difference in our community, and it makes me proud to see Everett come together in such a big way.”