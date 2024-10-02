Homecoming Game set for Friday night

The Everett High School football team will play Taunton High School in its annual Homecoming Game Friday at 7 p.m. at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium. At halftime, the Crimson Tide’s Division 1 Super Bowl champion 2001, 2002, and 2003 teams will be honored on the field. There will be pre-game activities for Everett students, including games, music, and food, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Everett (1-3) is looking to return to the win column after back-to-back losses to Catholic Conference teams Xaverian and BC High.