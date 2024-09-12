News Briefs

DeMaria Announces Upcoming Council on Aging Events for September and October

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) has planned events and celebrations for Everett’s older adults throughout September and October.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: Attend this special celebration on Friday, Sept. 13 beginning at 12 p.m. at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street). Enjoy a beautiful dance performance by Bajacoul Dance with Christian and Miguel. In addition to the live performance, dance lessons will be offered to those who wish to participate. Light refreshments will be served. Please reserve your seat with Cathi at the Connolly Center.

Movie Day: On Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 12:15 p.m. at the Connolly Center, join the COA for a showing of “The Fabulous Four” starring Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Megan Mullaly. A comedy film about two friends who travel to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend. Refreshments will be served.

Italian Heritage Month Celebration: The Italian American Heritage Month Celebration will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street). Enjoy an Italian buffet dinner prepared by the COA and dance to Seabreeze in celebration of Italian American heritage. The cost is $15 per person. Please see Cathi at the Connolly Center to purchase tickets.

Halloween Party: The annual Halloween Party for older adults will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street). This spooky celebration will offer a delectable meal, music, dancing and much more. Roast beef and Swiss and turkey and cheese sandwiches will be served along with garden salad, potato salad, dessert and coffee. Smokin’ Joe and the Henchmen will provide live music and entertainment throughout the party, and all are encouraged to wear costumes for a chance to win a prize. Those who are interested can purchase tickets from a member of the COA. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, please dial 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.

For more information about all of the events, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.

King Richard’s Faire Returns for Its 43rd Season

The 43rd annual King Richard’s Faire, New England’s largest Renaissance festival, will run weekends from August 31 to October 20, 2024, including Monday holidays, at an 80-acre site in Carver, MA. The Faire offers a wide variety of entertainment, including jousting tournaments, acrobats, musicians, and unique attractions like live unicorn rides.

During Fandom in the Kingdom Weekend (September 14-15), attendees can enjoy Harry Potter-themed activities, including all-day Magical House Meetups and a Sorting Hat Ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on the King’s Stage, followed by a costume parade to the Tournament Field.

The following weekend, All’s Faire in Love and War (September 21-22), features a Vow Renewal Ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and a Viking Tug O’War contest on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. on the Tournament Field, with 50 participants max.

For tickets and full event details, visit kingrichardsfaire.net.