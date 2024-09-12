Summer Shack Celebrates Sept. Birthdays with Free 1 lb Lobster

Summer Shack, located in Back Bay and Allston, is offering a special birthday treat this September at its Boston and Cambridge locations. Guests celebrating a birthday in September can enjoy a complimentary 1lb lobster by showing proof of ID. The offer is valid for dine-in customers from September 1st to September 30th, with no purchase necessary. Reservations are recommended as spots are limited. Gratuity is not included.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Summer Shack’s website at summershackrestaurant.com.