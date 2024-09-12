McGonagle wins Democratic primary for State Rep.

Rep. Joseph McGonagle secured the Democratic nomination in the Sept. 3 primary election in Everett.

McGonagle showed strength at the polls across the city, garnering 1,494 votes to defeat Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese, who received 718 votes.

State Rep. Joe McGonagle.

There is no Republican candidate in the race, so McGonagle will be unopposed in the Nov. 5 general election for the 28th Middlesex District seat.

McGonagle said he was grateful to the residents of Everett for their support.

“I think the people believe that I do a good job,” McGonagle said humbly.

McGonagle is in his fifth term representing most of the city in the 160-member House of Representatives. Reps. Judith Garcia of Chelsea and Dan Ryan of Charlestown, who represent neighborhoods in Everett, were also unopposed.

McGonagle is known for his outstanding work in constituent services, a key component of the office in which the representative takes considerable pride.

“People think they go up to the State House to write laws that are going to change the Commonwealth – and some laws do,” said McGonagle. “But the biggest thing you can do to be an effective state representative is constituent services, and I think our office does a pretty good with that. We help a lot of people.”

McGonagle praised his dedicated staff that includes Chief of Staff Jackie Hart, Constituent Services Director Diane Lees, and Legislative Aide Narlie Romero.

“They answer the emails and take care of our constituents,” said McGonagle. “I get the credit, but they do a tremendous job.”

McGonagle, 65, said his campaign for re-election was again aided by a loyal group of volunteers.

“I have guys that hold signs for me every campaign,” related McGonagle. “It’s just humbling to have people who believe in what you do. The 10-12 people that were the heart of the campaign – they were out there every morning at 7 o’clock holding signs in Everett Square, putting up signs throughout the city. And they love doing it.”