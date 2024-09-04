Jonathan DiBiaso Makes Successful Debut as QB Coach at BC

By Cary Shuman

Former Everett High All-Scholastic quarterback Jonathan DiBiaso made his debut as the Boston College quarterbacks coach a successful one, as the Eagles defeated Florida State, 28-13, in a nationally televised game Monday night.

Jonathan DiBiaso.

BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos was 10-for-16 for 106 yards and rushed for 73 yards. He passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a third score. It was the Eagles’ first game under new head coach Bill O’Brien.

In a post-game interview, Castellanos credited the BC coaching staff for devising an outstanding game plan.

O’Brien promoted DiBiaso from his offensive analyst position that he held in the Eagles’ 2023 season. Prior to that, DiBiaso had coached at the University of Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt.

DiBiaso is one of the greatest high school quarterbacks in Massachusetts state history. At Everett High School, DiBiaso threw 103 touchdown passes and led the Crimson Tide to three consecutive Division 1 state titles. After attending Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, DiBiaso played college football at Dartmouth College and Tufts University.

Jonathan is the son of legendary high school football coach John DiBiaso and Maureen DiBiaso. His father is the head football coach at Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury and second in all-time victories among all Massachusetts football coaches.

Having played football for his father’s dynastic Everett High teams and been a superlative Pop Warner signal caller before that, Jonathan received excellent tutelage throughout his football career in Everett, and he has carried forth that wealth of knowledge and experience into the football program at BC, which is one of the nation’s elite academic institutions.

BC hosts Duquesne University in the home opener Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill before an early-season showdown at Missouri next weekend.