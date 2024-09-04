DeMaria and City of Everett fight to Prevent Overdose Deaths by Sharing Recovery Options at Glendale Park

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett hosted an informational event at Glendale Park on Thursday, August 29, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Everett

Mayor Carlo DeMaria presented a proclamation to those who have lost a loved one to addiction or have been affected in any way during Everett’s Overdose Awareness Day.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria was joined by residents and local community organizations to proclaim International Overdose Awareness Day in the City of Everett. The event shared information and resources that are available to support those who are struggling with substance misuse, as well as friends and family who may know someone who is struggling with substance use disorder. Those who attended had the opportunity to learn more about the services provided, as well as meet individuals in the community who can provide help to those who may need it.

The purple flags and banner in recognition Everett residents lost to substance use disorder.

“There are many in our community who struggle with substance use disorder,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We need to remove the stigma and remember that this disease not only affects the individual, but it also has a disastrous impact on families and the community. There are too many families in Everett that have suffered losses due to overdoses, so I’m committed to providing whatever resources we can to give individuals a helping hand and have hope as they work to make a better life for themselves.”

The City of Everett is committed to providing all the treatment, prevention and healing resources possible to those who need it. If you or someone you know may be struggling with substance use disorder, please don’t hesitate to reach out. The City’s Everett Recovery Connection (ERC) and Road to Recovery programs are ready to assist at any time on any day of the week.

For more information, please call 617-394-2270 or visit cityofeverett.com/resident-services/health-living/substance-use-disorder.