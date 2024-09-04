DiDomenico Announces New Law Banning PFAS in Firefighter Gear

Governor Healey recently signed a bill into law that would phase out the use of PFAS, toxic chemicals, in the protective gear used by firefighters in Massachusetts. PFAS chemicals have been associated with several types of cancer and other negative health impacts.

“I am proud of this legislation that will help our efforts to reduce harmful chemicals and protect our brave firefighters throughout the Commonwealth,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “This law protects our first responders, and it is an important step forward in our mission to protect everyone from unsafe and toxic chemicals throughout our communities.”

Starting in 2027, manufacturers and sellers of protective gear for firefighters will be barred from knowingly selling equipment that contains added PFAS chemicals. This change will help protect firefighters in Massachusetts from negative health impacts due to these toxic chemicals.