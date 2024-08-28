Everett High School Football Draws Large Turnout for ’24 Season

By Cary Shuman

Everett High School football continues to set the standard in the Greater Boston League.

Blending an immensely popular Crimson Tide Pop Warner organization with the enthusiasm and the spirit of second-year head coach Justin Flores, the EHS program has more than 70 players in pre-season workouts, one of the largest turnouts in the region.

“Practices have been going well,” said Flores. “We’re excited to play Arlington in our first scrimmage (Tuesday night). One of their offensive linemen (Brady Bekkenhuis, a 6-foot-4-inch, 295-pound junior) is a BC-commit so it will be a good test for our line.”

Ortiz said the team will selects its captains for the 2024 season next week.

Leading the Offense

Carlos Rodriguez is beginning his second year as the starting quarterback. Manny Santiago has moved into a starting role as a running back. Kevin Diaz, who will start at linebacker, will also get some calls out of the offensive backfield. Everett’s receiving corps consists of receivers are Yariel Ortiz, Lucas Brito, Elijah Lassiter, and John Barreios.

A new look for Everett?

Justin Flores hinted that Everett football may have a new look in Week 3 of the season which is a home game versus Xaverian.

“We’re going to have something new this season for sure,” said Flores. “We’re going to wear the classic uniforms (San Francisco 49ers-style) in the opening game, but we’re going to spice it up a little bit this year, too. It’s going to be nice.”

Justin Flores’ memorable recruiting trip to Mansfield

The Crimson Tide will open their season at home against Mansfield on Friday, Sept. 6.

Flores recalled a recruiting trip he made to Mansfield when he was an assistant coach at the University of Maine. Flores had traveled to Mansfield to evaluate a player’s college prospects, but one particular Everett High player hindered his plans during the game.

“It was my first year recruiting Massachusetts, and I went to the Everett-Mansfield game. I was there to see a running back and the [Maine] head coach called me at halftime and asked, ‘How’s it going?’’’

“I said, there’s a kid from Everett that every time he touches the ball, he scores, so it’s hard to watch the running back get the ball,” recalled Flores.

That Everett High player was Mikey Sainristil, who put on one of the greatest individual performances in school history. Sainristil had two touchdown receptions [in the first half] and intercepted three passes to lead Everett to a 41-14 victory over Mansfield on a night Mansfield dedicated its football stadium and had a capacity crowd on hand.

“It was nice to see that [performance by Sainristil],” said Flores.

Sainristil, of course, went on to play college football at Michigan, helping the Wolverines win the 2023 national championship before being selected in the NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.