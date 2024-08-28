EHS Roundup: EHS Fall Athletics Set to get Underway

The fall sports season for Everett High athletes is scheduled to get underway in the coming week.

The EHS girls soccer team, which no doubt will be taking inspiration from the success of the young stars of the U.S. women’s gold medal team at the Paris Olympics, will kick off the 2024 fall campaign this Tuesday (September 3) when they host non-league opponent Brockton in their season-opener at 4:30 on the turf field at the Rivergreen 7-Acre Park complex at Rivergreen.

“We are excited to get this season started,” said EHS head coach Domenick Persuitte, whose 2024 squad will be led by a trio of captains, seniors Yelsa Garcia and Emilia Marie-Babcok, both of whom have been four-year starters, and junior Casey Martinez, who is a three-year starter. “We have a lot of promising talent and depth this year, mainly from the underclass who have big shoes to fill, as we graduated a whole team of seniors last year.”

The Lady Crimson Tide have played well in their pre-season scrimmages. In a Jamboree this past Sunday, Everett took on Mystic Valley and Bedford, both of whom are strong squads. The Lady Crimson Tide tied Mystic Valley, 1-1, on a goal from sophomore Kayla Andrade (the first goal of Kayla’s varsity career). Kayla found the back of the MV net on a rebound of a shot from Garcia that the MV goalie had pushed to the side and Kayla was there to tap the ball over the line.

In the contest with Bedford, Persuitte also was pleased with his team’s performance.

“We played a strong game, despite giving up two goals,” said Persuitte. “Senior Captain Emilia Marie-Babcock played very well in the net, a new position she willingly has continued to take on from the previous season. “This team has some serious promise and talent and I truly believe we are going to make noise in the league this year, “ added the coach. “I have a great group