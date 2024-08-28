Everett Voters Head to the Polls for Sept. 3 State Rep. Democratic Primary

By Cary Shuman

Everett Elections Commission Chair Sergio Cornelio is predicting a turnout of approximately 4,500 voters out of the city’s 23,167 eligible voters for the Tuesday, Sept. 3 Democratic primary for state representative.

Pictured at the early voting polling place in the George Keverian Room at Everett City Hall are (front row) Linda Dall and Sonny Dall; (back row) Sandy Schiappa and Linda Shedden.

Joseph W. McGonagle Jr., who is the current state representative in the 28th Middlesex District, is being challenged by Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese for the seat. Both candidates have campaigned vigorously throughout the summer.

“I’m not expecting a particularly high turnout because the state rep’s race is the only contested Democratic election on the ballot,” said Cornelio, who is also the Everett City Clerk. “I don’t believe we’ll get close to breaking the 5,000-vote mark.”

Rep. Dan Ryan of Charlestown and Rep. Judith Garcia of Chelsea, who each represent neighborhoods in Everett in their respective districts, are running unopposed in the election.

Cornelio said voters can cast their ballots early until Friday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Mirlande Felissaint appointed new director of Everett elections

Mirlande Felissaint has been named the new director of elections in Everett. She succeeds Danielle Pietrantonio, who stepped down from the position to take a similar position in a nearby city.

Felissaint has worked in city government for the past two years.

A tune-up for November

Tuesday’s primaries in Massachusetts will set the stage for the U.S. Presidential election on Tuesday, November 5. Voters will be able to cast ballots early beginning in mid-October.

“I think we’ll boast close to 16,000 voters in that election, which is approximately 70 percent of the vote,” said Cornelio.

Millions of Americans will be watching the upcoming Presidential Debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 10.