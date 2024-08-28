Author Stephen Rocco Spoke at the Community Reads Book Club Brunch

The Community Reads Book Club was excited to welcome author and poet Stephen Rocco. The Club read The Girl Who Woke Up in the Morgue for its April meeting. Stephen spoke passionately about what inspired him to write the book and how his characters were developed. Mr. Rocco has written From Conflict to Cooperation Succeed with Rocco’s 4R ‘s, The Ecstasy of Pupusas, The Girl Who Woke Up in the Morgue, and The Mystery in the Mausoleum. Mr. Rocco is a third generation funeral director and has worked as a family mediator. He holds a Masters degree in counseling from the University of Massachusetts. Stephen was also an instructor in the mortuary education program at Mt. Ida College and Co-Director of the school’s National Center for Death Education. He has written and spoken extensively about the funeral profession, authoring over twenty nationally published articles. Stephen and his wife Lidia, have been blessed with four children and four grandchildren. He is currently working on his next two books and has hinted that one is about horse racing and the other is about a stalker in a funeral home. Mr. Rocco said he enjoyed the feedback and it was his first time speaking before a book club. Following the talk, Stephen joined the group for brunch and participated in the Club’s discussion of the May book, The Elephant of Belfast by author S. Kirk Walsh.

The Community Reads Book Club just celebrated its second birthday in March. Special thank you to Sal and Tricia Sacro for supporting community events at Sacro Plaza and providing healthy food choices for the brunch celebration.

Everett Citizens Foundation Now Accepting Grant Applications

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Everett Citizens Foundation (ECF) grant application for Year 6, Round 1 is now available. The request limit for this round of funding is set at $10,000. All applications are due by Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

Through Mayor DeMaria’s Host Community Agreement with Wynn Resorts, approved by voters in 2013, the Everett Citizens Foundation was established. The Foundation, which consists of members appointed by Mayor DeMaria, the Everett City Council, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, and State Representative Joe McGonagle, is charged with supporting and promoting local groups, associations, and programs with important City initiatives that provide a direct benefit to Everett residents. To date, the Foundation has distributed over 1 million dollars in grants to local organizations that provide a myriad of services to Everett residents.

“This has been and continues to be a great opportunity for organizations to receive additional funding,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The Everett Citizens Foundation seeks to assist organizations that positively impact the residents of Everett, and I encourage all organizations in the community to apply.”

Any organization in the community may apply. Applications can be found online by visiting cityofeverett.com/our-city/#EverettCitizensFoundation. For questions or concerns regarding the application or eligibility, please email [email protected].

The Everett Citizens Foundation presented grants to 19 local organizations during the most recent round of funding back in May 2024. (Photo courtesy of the City of Everett)