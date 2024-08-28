News in Brief

City Offices Closed Monday, Sept. 2 as Everett Observes Labor Day

City offices will be closed to the public on Monday, Sept. 2, as Everett observes the Labor Day holiday. City offices will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and City Hall will have extended hours for residents (8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

Observed on the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.

Monday’s observance will delay trash, recycling and yard waste pickup by one day. Please place your trash and recycling bins along with yard waste neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for this week only.

For any questions, please call the Constituent Services Department by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.

Annual Malden Sketch Group Exhibit set for September 9

The Twentieth-Second Annual Malden Sketch Group Exhibit will be on display at 350 MAIN in Malden beginning September 9. Sponsored by Preotle, Lane & Associates, the exhibit will run until October 25th during lobby hours Monday through Friday 9-7 pm. An artists’ reception will be held Friday, September 13, 2024, from 6-8 pm in the lobby.

Twenty-three artists, current members of Malden Sketch Group from many surrounding communities, are represented in the 350 MAIN exhibit. Their work includes paintings, drawings, collage and etchings. Art collectors, this is an opportunity to purchase some beautiful art featuring the local scene.

The Malden Sketch Group is one of the longest-running life drawing groups in the Boston area. The group consists of full-time professional artists all the way to enthusiastic beginners. No instruction is given, but an atmosphere of support and encouragement prevails. A $10 model fee is collected each session. For info contact [email protected], 781-245-2337.