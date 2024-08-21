Former Councilor McLaughlin Voices his Support for School Repairs

Former city councilor and School Committee vice-chair Michael McLaughlin made his first appearance in the Council Chambers since 2021 at Monday night’s Council meeting.

McLaughlin, who addressed the Council during the public speaking portion of the meeting, said he wanted to show his support for the funding of the new roof that will be installed on the old Everett High School building.

“I was pleased that the support was there for the new roof, and I hope for the same outcome at the Sept. 9 City Council meeting when the councilors vote whether to renovate the building,” said McLaughlin.

Supt. of Schools Bill Hart would like to create a junior high academy for Everett students in grades 7-8 at the old Everett High School building.