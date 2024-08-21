Everett public schools begin 2024-25 academic year next week

By Cary Shuman

More than 7,500 students in the Everett public schools will begin the new academic year next Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 29. Supt. of School Bill Hart said that some new teachers and staff have been hired to the faculties at the ten Everett schools in the district. He added that school staffs and guidance departments will be bolstered by 18 social workers working every day in the schools. Hart will be appointing a new principal at the Madeline English School as long-time educator and administrator Theresa Tringale is retiring from her position.

Tringale, a resident of Everett who has had a distinguished 40-year career in education, will remain in her position during the transition period. Hart said there will be opening day activities for students and parents at the schools Friday afternoon. The Everett Public Schools will host a Convocation Breakfast for administrators, teachers, and faculty Monday at Everett High School.

Hart will deliver remarks at the breakfast. Hart spoke at the Everett City Council special meeting Monday night. The councilors passed a motion to use $10 million [in ARPA funds] for roof repairs to the old Everett High School building on Broadway. “I’m glad that the high school building will have a new roof, and I’m hoping at the next Council meeting on Sept. 9, the councilors will vote in favor of the $72 million which will help us plan for a new junior high school model [at the old Everett High School building].”