City to host Resource Event for International Overdose Awareness Day at Glendale Park

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will host an informational event in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Glendale Park (50 Elm Street).

Photo Courtesy of the City of Everett

A photo from last year’s International Overdose Awareness Day outside of Everett City Hall.

The event will feature organizations that provide support to those who are struggling with substance use, as well as friends and family who may know someone who is struggling with substance use disorder. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the services provided, as well as meet individuals in the community who can provide help to those who need it. Light refreshments will also be available to those who attend.

“The overdose epidemic has caused so much grief across our nation and our community is no exception,” said Mayor DeMaria. “That’s why it’s important for us to host this event for residents to learn more about all of the work we are doing as a community to help those who are suffering from substance use disorder and their loved ones. This is something that has likely touched every family in some way, and I encourage everyone to join us.”

International Overdose Awareness Day, observed annually on Aug. 31, is globally recognized to raise awareness of overdoses, reduce the stigma and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind. All are welcome to attend this event to learn more about the resources available to the community. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/international-overdose-awareness-day-2024.