Legendary Coach Peter Forte Set for Everett Crimson Tide Pop Warner’s 2024 Season

By Cary Shuman

Peter Forte is back for another season of coaching Pop Warner football in Everett and that means two things: the Crimson Tide 13-U team will be well-schooled in the fundamentals and a likely contender for a state championship at minimum.

Peter Forte

“We were in football pads for the first time Monday and we’re getting to know our players,” said Forte, who has decades of experience coaching youth football in Everett.

Forte has led the Crimson Tide to a national championship, two New England titles, and numerous state, Eastern Mass., and league titles.

One of the coaches on his staff is his son, J.W. Forte, the former Everett High star running back and quarterback who helped John DiBiaso’s Tide win multiple Division 1 Super Bowl titles. Also helping coach the team are Dylan Cyprien, Irv Cyprien, and Leo Paul, along with league officials Joanne LaMonica and Kloey Cardillo.

“We have 32 players at practice ready to work hard,” said Forte, speaking with the enthusiasm and optimism that has characterized his coaching career. “We have a scrimmage Saturday against Dracut and open up our season on Sept. 8.”

Crimson Tide President Brian Dimond welcomes football players and cheerleaders to join the teams who practice nightly at Sacramone Park.