Hazardous Waste Day announced for August 24

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will host Hazardous Waste Day for residents to dispose of hazardous materials on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Rivergreen Park parking lot (1 Rivergreen Drive). Please be prepared to show proof of residency because it is required to participate and will be checked on site.

In an effort to increase accessibility for all residents to participate in this cleanup initiative, the City is now offering a pickup option for older adults (age 62+) and persons with disabilities. The pickup dates will be between Aug. 19 through Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a member of the City team to pick up eligible hazardous waste items. The deadline to request a scheduled pickup is at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15. For more information and to schedule a pickup, please call 617-394-2270.

“Properly disposing hazardous waste items is essential to keeping our environment clean,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The City of Everett is committed to maintaining a clean community, and thanks to this event, we can ensure that these items will be properly disposed.”

Items that will be accepted for disposal are as follows:

• General Household Materials: Acids (Corrosives), Aerosol Cans, Art Supplies, Batteries, Chemistry Set Chemicals, Fiberglass Resins, Polishes for Furniture, Metal & Floors, Hobby Supplies (Rubber Cement, Airplane Glue, etc.), Moth Balls/Crystals, Oil Paint & Paint Thinners, Varnish, Stain & Shellac (No Latex Paint Allowed), Paint Strippers, Photography Chemicals, Rug & Upholstery Cleaners, Solvent Adhesives, Turpentine & Other Paint Solvents, Wood Preservatives, Fluorescent Light Bulbs.

• Lawn and Garden Materials: Flammable Liquids/Gasoline, Flea & Tick Powders, Fire Starters, Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, No-Pest Strips, Pesticides, Poisons, Pool Chemicals, SMALL Propane Tanks (For Portable Grills & Camping).

• Bathroom Products: Hair Dye, Nail Polish Remover, Toilet Cleaners.

• Laundry Materials: Brighteners, Chlorine Bleach, Spot Removers, Spray Starch, Whiteners.

• Kitchen Materials: Drain Cleaners, Lighter Fluids, Oven Cleaners.

• Automotive Products: Antifreeze, Batteries (Auto, Motorcycles, etc.), Brake Fluid, Carburetor Cleaner, Radiator Flush, Solvents & Degreasers, Tire Cleaners, Transmission Fluid, Waste Fuels (Gasoline, Kerosene, etc.).

Items that will not be accepted for disposal are as follows:

• Appliances, Ammunition, Bulk Items, Fireworks, Furniture, Explosives, Gunpowder, Unknown Cylinders, Asbestos, Commercial Clean Outs, Electronics, Gas Cylinders (Other than Propane), Metal tanks other than Propane (e.g. Freon, Helium, Acetylene), Hypodermic Needles & Medical Sharps, Prescription Medications, PCBs, Radioactive Materials, Smoke Detectors, Tires and Latex Paint.*

*Latex paint containers can be filled with kitty litter and disposed in your regular trash.

Please note that the City has the right to exclude any item not listed that is not accepted by the hazardous waste company. More information and the full list of items that will and will not be accepted is available on the City of Everett website at cityofeverett.com/events/hazardous-waste-day-2024. For questions or concerns, please contact the Constituent Services Department at 617-394-2270.