News Briefs

Sharing Space exhibition

Art Lab Everett Youth Employees, Martha Chason-Sokol & Mariana Paz will be participating in Sharing Space, An exhibition, a performance, and a collaboration on August 15, from 4-7p.m.

The exhibition will be at Gallery RAG, 37 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester.

Art Lab Everett’s youth employees have been participating in a public art and performance project during the summer that received seed funding from Art + Everywhere. The youth are creating sculptures and learning about performance art in preparation for an exhibition in Everett. They are performing in Sharing Space, as a precursor to the upcoming program in Everett. Sharing Space is an exhibition of Everett artist and founder/director of Art Lab Everett, Martha Chason-Sokol’s sculptures and is a collaboration between Chason-Sokol and performance artist Mariana Paz.