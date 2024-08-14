Everett High Football Team Opens Practice Friday

By Cary Shuman

The Everett High football team, looking to reestablish itself as a state superpower, will begin pre-season workouts Friday for the 2024 season.

Justin Flores, beginning his second season as head coach, expects close to 70 players – a tremendous turnout in this era – to be on hand for practices at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The Crimson Tide will have an intra-squad scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. Everett will host Arlington in a scrimmage Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. Everett opens the regular season against Mansfield Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Flores said that Everett’s defensive coordinator will be Alvin Reynolds. The special teams’ coordinator and defensive line coach will be Jon Solomon. Carlos Rodriguez returns as the starting quarterback for Everett.

Flores said the team captains will be announced the day before the first scrimmage.

Everett is playing a Division 1 independent schedule this season after the MIAA ratings system kept the Crimson Tide out of the state playoffs in 2023 despite claiming a Greater Boston League title with an undefeated record in the league.