City Council Set for Key Vote on EHS building Renovations at Special Meeting Monday

By Cary Shuman

The Everett City faces a very impactful vote at a special meeting Monday (Aug. 19) when it considers a funding order for $72 million for interior renovations to the old Everett High School building and an additional $10 million [from ARPA funds] for repairs to the roof of the structure.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Supt. of Schools Bill Hart are expected to attend the meeting.

At the June 24 Council meeting, the Council decided to postpone a vote on the $10 million roof repair project until it could ascertain the total cost of renovations to the EHS building.

Hart made a presentation at the June 24 meeting, announcing a plan to convert the old EHS building into an academy for all seventh and eighth grade students in city.

City Council President Robert Van Campen expects the academy proposal to generate considerable discussion among his colleagues at Monday’s meeting which has only one item on the agenda.

“This is a fairly new plan, and I anticipate that Supt. Hart, Mayor DeMaria, and others are going to present how the academy is going to work, the designs for the building’s interior, the architectural plans, and the time frame [when the project could be completed].”

Van Campen said because the sole focus of the meeting is the renovation and repairs of the old EHS building, the expectation is that the Council will take a vote at Monday’s meeting.

“I don’t expect that other members of the Council will have requests for additional information that may delay the vote. I believe there will be a vote at the meeting,” said Van Campen.

Van Campen said passage of the measure will require a supermajority (eight “yes” votes from the Council) because it is a funding order.

The Council president was asked which way he is leaning on the crucial vote.

“I like any idea that will help us alleviate overcrowding in the elementary school buildings right now,” said Van Campen. “And this obviously takes us in that direction.”

“The renovation of the old Everett High School is necessary to ensure the organizations that already utilize the building including Eliot Family Resource Center and the Broadway Boxing Club can remain here in Everett,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “The building also houses the Health and Wellness Center, which provides Everett residents access to various types of fitness equipment at a discounted rate compared to other gyms and fitness centers. I remain hopeful the City Council will recognize the importance of this building in serving our residents and helping relieve overcrowding in our elementary schools by voting in favor of these renovations.”