News Briefs

Annual Nepal Day Celebration Set for August 4 in Everett

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett has once again partnered with the Greater Boston Nepali Community (GBNC) to host Nepal Day on Sunday, August 4, from 12pm-6pm, at Glendale Park (50 Elm Street).

All are welcome to celebrate Everett’s Nepali community at this event that promises to be a fun day filled with plenty of food, dancing and live music representing the Nepali people and culture.

“We are proud to once again partner with the Greater Boston Nepali Community to host Nepal Day in the City of Everett,” said Mayor DeMaria. “This is a great opportunity for all residents to come together as a community to celebrate and learn more about Nepali culture and partake in all this event has to offer.”

The GBNC is a thriving association of Nepalis and friends of Nepal living in and around the Boston area. Over 600 people comprise this diverse group of students, professionals, families and workers.

Council on Aging Announces Two Upcoming Trips

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) is offering two trips for Everett’s older adults to partake in.

The first offering will take participants to Lake Pearl in Wrentham, Massachusetts on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 for a luncheon and a show. Recreated by impersonators The Edwards Twins, legendary superstars like Elton John, Cher, Neil Diamond, Lady Gaga, Ray Charles and more will come alive in an “Evening with The Stars.” Before the show begins, participants will enjoy a delicious luncheon that includes salad, chicken marsala, pasta, vegetables, dessert and coffee. Following lunch, sit back and enjoy the show. Participants will depart the Connolly Center at 10:15 a.m. to arrive at Lake Pearl in Wrentham.

The second offering will take participants to Lake Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad for a delightful foliage tour on the “Turkey Train.” Participants will partake in a leisurely two-hour tour of the lake, while enjoying a hand-carved Hart’s Turkey Farm dinner that includes a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings and a delicious dessert directly served to participants on the restored train car.

Reservations for both trips are now being accepted at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street). Please see Cathi or call 617-394-2270 for more information.

Senior Social Planned for August 16 at the Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) will be hosting the August Senior Social on Friday, August 16, from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

The COA has chosen a delicious boxed lunch containing garden salad and seafood salad and chicken salad sandwiches, along with dessert and coffee. DJ Chris Fiore will be providing the music and dancing is strongly encouraged.

Ticket sales are ongoing at the Connolly Center. Please see Cathi or call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center for more information.