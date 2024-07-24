Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Carbone Named to College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List

Ralph Carbone of Everett was named to the College of the Holy Cross Spring 2024 Dean’s List.

A member of the Class of 2024, Carbone was named to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2023-24 academic year.

To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

About Holy Cross:

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,200 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

Local Students Who Made the UMass Amherst

Spring 2024 Dean’s List

Below is a list of local students who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the spring 2024 semester.

In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.

Karla Pascuala Ajpop Curruchiche

Anthony Evan Cooper

Kathleen De Souza

Jamie Lynn Du

Victoria Marie Du

Keara Marie Farrell

David Amaral Genium

Sarah Woldeyonas Haile

Sara Joujoute

Nicole Wanjiru Mumbi

Rocco Navarrete Ortiz

Nghi Nguyen

Marisol Palencia Pinto

Stephanie Guadalupe Perlera Martinez

Michelle Pham

Crystal Phan

Valandy Pierre

Yassin Mostapha Qouisseh

Danielle Marie Ricci

Tyler Joseph Rizzuto

Lavisha Saini

Caroline Tran

Morelli Participates in Study Abroad Program

Luca Morelli of Everett was among the 27 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the Spring 2024 semester. Morelli, majoring in political science at Scranton, participated in the Council on International Exchange Liberal Arts Program in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Tufts University Announces Graduates

More than 2,800 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 19 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business, and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world.

Those graduating included:

Sam-Keny Saint Pre of Everett with a degree in Biochemistry (BS)

Ryan Vu of Everett with a degree in Biopsychology (BS)

Haoyang Wang of Everett with a degree in Chemistry (BS)

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.

Bragg has qualified for Dean’s List

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Kelis Bragg of Everett, MA has qualified for the Spring 2024 Dean’s List.

After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List.

As one of the nation’s leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall has been showing the world what great minds can do since 1856. Home to over 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offering more than 90 rigorous majors, Seton Hall’s academic excellence has been singled out for distinction by The Princeton Review, U.S. News & World Report and Bloomberg Businessweek.

Tai named to Lawrence University’s Dean’s List

Congratulations to Tim Tai of Everett (02149) for making the 2023-24 Dean’s List at Lawrence University.

The Dean’s List is an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance. The list is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded. For a student to be included on the Dean’s List, the student must have earned at least 36 units in Lawrence courses during the academic year (Lawrence courses include courses taken on the Appleton campus or in a Lawrence-sponsored or affiliated off-campus program) and have earned a GPA of at least 3.500 in those courses, with no unsatisfactory grades.

Malden Catholic Students from Everett Achieve Honor Roll

Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the third and fourth quarter of the 2023-2024 school year (this list is complete as of July 8, 2024). The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: President’s List (90 – 100 in all classes), First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes), and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes).

Malden Catholic Honors – Quarter Three 2024

First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes)

Jianyi Guo

Sophia Ingrando

Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes)

Ava Green

Kristen Marchant

Malden Catholic Honors – Quarter Four 2024

President’s List (90 to 100 in all classes)

Kendall Belloise

Giavana Bono

Tiffany Braga

Jordan Demetrio

Weihang Ding

Thao Vi Dinh

Jason Harr

Lisbeth Monteagudo

Markus Noel

Aaden Rodrigues

Gwendolyn Vaughn

Zachary Woods

First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes)

Maya Fu First

Kayeesha Lamothe

Isabella Pizziferri

Santiago Rojas

Katelande Valcin

Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes)

David Beauvoir

Isabella Bennett

Paula Castillo

Morrisa Cefalo

Nam Dinh

Gabriel Fernandes

Jacob Gisetto

Adriana Osoy Segovia

Gianluca Pasquale

Phillip Thompson

Lily Van Campen

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Tufts, Duke, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Northeastern, Boston University and Amherst College. www.maldencatholic.org.