Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Library Book Bundles!

The back to school season may be fast approaching, but summer is still in full swing! Finish up your Summer Reading Challenge minutes by checking out one of our book bundles from the Parlin Memorial Library or Shute Memorial Library. We have picks for all ages and interests, and, if you fill out our survey any time in the month of August, a librarian will make a bundle just for you!

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, July 29th at 6:00 pm. “We didn’t call the police right away.” Those are the electric first words of Angie Kim’s Happiness Falls, an extraordinary novel about a biracial Korean American family in Virginia whose lives are upended when their beloved father and husband goes missing. 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Puzzle Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, July 31st at 3pm. Piece together fun and friendship at the Parlin puzzle table! We’ll have puzzles of all shapes and sizes to work on together. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Resume Writing, Parlin Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Parlin Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session, Tuesdays at the Parlin by appointment only.

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Sign up for a thirty minute session, Tuesdays at the Parlin by appointment only.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, July 29th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, July 31st at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, July 31st at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Children’s Room. August 1st & 2nd at 11:00 am. Join us on Thursday and Friday at 11am with Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Craternoon Parlin Children’s Room. Thursday, August 1st at 3pm. Mystery Craft! What kind of craft will you pick? All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Fluency Fun Fridays! Parlin Children’s Room. Friday, August 2nd at 3 pm. Level up your fluency game! Join Mrs. McAuliffe for an afternoon of fun board games like Scrabble and Bananagrams, word searches and crossword puzzles. Suggested ages 5-12.

Mixed Media Crafts Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, August 3rd at 10am. Enjoy learning and develop your imagination! Recommended for ages 4-12. Registration is required, sign up online. This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council.

Shute Adult and Teens

Crafty Conversations: Embroidery Edition, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, July 30th at 7 PM. Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or a complete beginner, all are welcome to join us for an evening of self-paced embroidery! All materials will be provided, so relax, exchange tips, and share stories as we stitch together. This program is suitable for ages 18 and up. Space is limited and registration is required, so sign up today! This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. Fridays by appointment only.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only on Fridays. Please call the Shute Library to register for an appointment.