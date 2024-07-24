On Board from the Beginning for Economic Development, DeMaria Supports Construction of New Soccer Stadium

Special To The Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria has been a strong and supportive partner with Sen. Sal DiDomenico in their economic development efforts for the power plant site at 173 Alford St., Everett. DeMaria has also worked collaboratively with DiDomenico on the senator’s proposal to build a new soccer stadium in Everett on the site. That project would be complemented by the addition of a new waterfront park along the Mystic River.

DeMaria, whose vision for the former Monsanto site brought the city a world-class $3 billion hotel/casino project, offered his thoughts about the soccer stadium proposal which could reach Gov. Healey’s desk for approval by the end of this month.

“The expiration of the Tax-Increment Financing Plan (TIF) for the former Mystic Generating station expired in 2019 and the City started seeing the dramatic decline in tax revenue for that site. When we learned that ISO New England’s agreement with Constellation to rely on that site to support the regional grid was scheduled to end in June 2024, I began working to find ways the site could be redeveloped to replace that lost tax revenue. Those efforts included working with Everett’s legislative delegation since 2022 to introduce language that would open the door for a waterfront stadium proposal, “ said Mayor DeMaria.

Mayor DeMaria’s efforts to increase the economic redevelopment potential of the Constellation site have considered the interests of stakeholders, including the concerns raised by neighboring communities. “Throughout the entire legislative process to date, I have always stressed the importance of these discussions staying focused on the urgent economic and environmental needs of Everett. The need for this bill has been no secret and reported on widely. I welcome the opportunity for all interested parties to be presented with an official proposal regarding a new soccer stadium if and when the legislation is passed. Mayor Wu and I are strong advocates for leveraging private projects to improve the lives of residents in Environmental Justice communities, especially if they help enhance public transit options for our residents and our region. She’s a great ally for the advancement of Bus Rapid Transit systems and I appreciate that,” said the Mayor.

With respect to opposition to the legislation, Mayor DeMaria said, “The Conservation Law Foundation’s refusal to recognize the benefits of using private funds to replace a contaminated industrial site with a waterfront area featuring open green space and fresh air makes no sense. Everett has watched on the sidelines for years while other communities have grown and not stopped that progress. We have carried the burden of smoke stacks and outdated industries long enough. Everett deserves better options for increased tax revenues, job opportunities for residents, cleaner air, and access to open space and the water front just like our surrounding communities already enjoy.”