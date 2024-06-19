DiDomenico’s Team Tours GBFB Expansion Project

Special to the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico’s team recently toured the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) facility and observed their new Cold Storage Expansion project, called Operation COLD. Senator DiDomenico has secured $17 million for GBFB which is now being used for this essential infrastructure investment. This upgrade will empower GBFB to provide more fresh fruits and vegetables and will help them better support the 600 local food distributions that rely on the Food Bank, including many throughout Senator DiDomenico’s district.

“As a longtime advocate of fighting food insecurity, I was proud to support The Greater Boston Food Bank’s efforts to improve their infrastructure and it is great to see how effectively that funding is being used,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “Operation COLD will go a long way towards expanding access to nutritious foods for people in need across Massachusetts and I am honored to support the Food Bank in this mission. I want to thank Catherine D’Amato and the GBFB team for inviting us to see their new projects and for their tireless work to eradicate hunger in the Commonwealth.”