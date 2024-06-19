News Briefs

Dedication Ceremony at Former Park Theatre Postponed to June 27 Due to Forecasted Weather

The Everett Historical Commission has postponed the dedication ceremony that was originally planned to take place on Thursday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m. due to the forecasted excessive heat. The dedication ceremony will now take place on Thursday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the former location of the Park Theatre and current location of the Park Plaza condominiums (30 Chelsea Street) to kick off the new City of Everett Walking Tour.

The dedication of the Park Theatre, which was a local favorite for residents to gather and be entertained by community events and the newest films since its inception as the Crown Theatre in 1914, will kick off the Everett Historical Commission’s City of Everett Walking Tour. The event will include local and state elected officials, as well as the Chairperson of the Everett Historical Commission to offer their remarks. Refreshments will also be provided to all in attendance.

The walking tour seeks to highlight the importance of Everett’s history and allows participants to learn through informational signs that will be located throughout the City. The sign, which is placed at the historical site, will inform participants about the location’s historical significance to the City’s history.

Initiated by former City Clerk Michael Matarazzo, current City Clerk Sergio Cornelio and the members of the Everett Historical Commission, the ongoing project will eventually have nearly 100 locations dedicated to a person, historic event or location of a building that is considered part of the more than 150 years of Everett’s history.

All are welcome to attend the ceremony. To learn more about the event or the walking tour, please contact the Office of the City Clerk at 617-394-2225.

Everett Charter Review Committee Holds First Meeting

The Everett Charter Review Committee held its first of several meetings on June 6th in the Peter J. McCarren Memorial Chamber at City Hall. As required by the City Charter, the Committee will conduct a 10-year review of the Charter and recommend any suggested Charter amendments to the City Council for its future consideration. Any such recommendations are required to be sent to the City Council no later than May 1st of 2025. The Committee’s June 6th meeting resulted in the election of City Council President Robert Van Campen as Chair; Fred Capone as Vice Chair; and David Flood as Recording Secretary. The other appointed members of the Committee are Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Darren Costa, Rosa DiFlorio, James Mastrocola, Kathleen Parker, David Pretti, and David Senatillaka.

During the June 6th meeting, the Committee requested a presentation from KP Law and the City Clerk at its next meeting to discuss the review process, as well as any initial proposed Charter revisions. That meeting has not yet been scheduled.

The Committee anticipates conducting at least one Public Hearing either late Summer or early Fall of this year to allow residents the opportunity to address their suggestions about any potential changes to the Charter. The Committee will conclude its review during the first few months of 2025 and will send its recommendations to the City Clerk for presentation to the City Council no later than the Spring of 2025.

Any resident wishing to communicate with the Charter Committee may do so via email at [email protected].

Everett’s Garcia Honored by Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA), the largest girl serving organization in Massachusetts, is proud to recognize Holly Garcia of Everett with the GSUSA Honor Pin.

GSEMA recently celebrated the dedication and skills of its 4,000 active volunteers at its annual Volunteer and Donor Recognition Celebration, which took place on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The 2024 class of GSEMA Volunteer Recognition Honorees included over 130 volunteers.

Holly was awarded with the GSUSA Honor Pin . The GSUSA Honor Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience; this support has had a measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service to reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of the council.

GSUSA and GSEMA recognitions are awarded based on an individual or group’s exemplary service in support of delivery of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through nominations that are reviewed by GSEMA’s Volunteer Recognition Committee and approved by the Board of Directors.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA) is 30,000 strong, with 20,000 girls and 10,000 volunteers in 178 communities in eastern Massachusetts, building girl scouts of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. GSEMA is the largest girl serving organization in Massachusetts and the 10th largest Girl Scout council in the United States. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls.

Council on Aging Now Offering Translation Services

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) will begin offering translation services to Everett’s older adults at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

Beginning on Monday, July 8, the COA will be offering translation service for older adult residents who speak Spanish, Portuguese and Haitian Creole. The services will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.

For more information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.