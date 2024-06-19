EHS Spring Sports Teams Honored at Banquet

Everett High School Athletic Director Tammy Turner spread the joy of accomplishment in her remarks at the Spring Sports Banquet at Anthony’s in Malden.

From legendary coach Stacy Poste Schiavo’s 18-2 softball team successfully defending its GBL softball title and qualifying once again for the MIAA Tournament to Mike Fineran (boys volleyball) and former Crimson Tide standout athlete Courtney Meninger (girls tennis) leading their teams into the postseason – to the resurgence of the crew program and track athletes advancing to state-level competitons – Turner had plenty to boast about in her athletic program.

“The crew teams from last year to this year is one of the highlights,” said Turner as she began the awards ceremony. “We doubled or even tripled in size this year. COVID took a toll [on recruiting athletes], but this year we were finally able to get enough people for an eight-race novice team. And I felt like we were back. It was so exciting to go and cheer for this team. It was absolutely amazing.”

The Everett High girls tennis team. Front row, from left, are Kirsty Hall, captain Yasmine Laabadla, captain Rebecca Hickey, Simran Tamang, Alanna O’Brien, and Rosea Pun. Back row are Coach Courtney Meninger, Jessica Du, Tracy Pham, and Nga Ho.

‘The ‘Everett Energy’

In her comments about the girls tennis team qualifying for the playoffs, Turner talked about “The Everett Energy,” describing it as “that extra belief in yourself.”

“Your coach has taught you to get there and everything you need to know, but when you’re there by yourself [on the court or the diamond], you need to have that within. And our No. 1 singles player [Yasmine Laabadia] had lost the first two matches of her senior season, and after that when she started knowing that her coach believed in her and her team believed in her, she went on a six-game winning streak, and with her and the help of her teammates, this is the first year that girls tennis has made the playoffs.”

Boys volleyball team makes school history

Boys volleyball coach Mike Fineran, whose father, former Pope John XXIII High School coach Richard Fineran, is an inductee in the Mass. State High School Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame, said his programs grew (expanding to one varsity and two JV teams) in its third year of existence.

“This is a special group and it was a special year,” said Fineran. “We had as our slogan this year: ‘Take Nothing For Granted.’ Last year we missed the tournament because we didn’t beat some teams we should have beaten – and we wanted to make sure we didn’t make those same mistakes again. I want you to appreciate this moment. It [qualifying for the MIAA Tournament] isn’t something that everybody gets to do. All of that [success this season] has to do with the commitment that the players showed not only during the season but in the off- season. When we clinched the tournament berth last Wednesday, it felt really good.”

Softball team rises to the top – again

Coach Poste-Schiavo took the podium to the Tammy Turner-inspired introduction of “saving the best for last” – the GBL champions!

Poste-Schiavo began her remarks by thanking Supt. of Schools Bill Hart for the “extra specialness” of attending the team’s games, and lauding AD Tammy Turner for “everything that you do.”

Poste-Schiavo noted her long-time association with Coach Jen Nigro. “We played softball together in high school, and here we are coaching again,” related Poste-Schiavo, who also thanked the parents of the players for their support.

Poste-Schiavo spoke of “the special bond” of her 2024 team that finished the regular season at 18-2 and shared the GBL championship with Medford, continuing a streak of three straight league titles for the senior class.

“Our softball team has left a mark on the field this year,” said Poste-Schiavo. “We conquered challenges and celebrated triumphs together with our 18-2 record. Through every pitch, catch, and slide, they have epitomized teamwork, unity, and determination. They had one goal in mind and that was to win the Greater Boston League title, which we do have to share with Medford.

“The one thing that Jen and I appreciate more than anything about this team is that they had this special bond. It extends beyond the field. They go out for breakfast together. They go golfing together. They hang out with each other. The first thing we say to them at the beginning of every season is, ‘We don’t care if you’re fighting off the field – on the field you’re one team. You win as a team, and you lose as a team.’ That’s the one thing that we can say that they do well. Their friendship is what contributes to their success, not just their athleticism.”

Coaches express gratitude to AD Tammy Turner

Everett High coaches thanked Tammy Turner for her exemplary leadership of the program and the wholehearted support she gave to teams with her presence at games and Senior Night ceremonies.

“I would like to thank Tammy Turner for everything that she has done for Everett athletics,” said head track coach Jehu Cimea.

“She has shown what we have seen so far with softball, volleyball, and girls tennis – that’s the impact she has had on Everett athletics and where it’s aiming to go.”