News Briefs 6-12-24

Immaculate Conception Parish HostsAnnual Multicultural Festival June 15

On behalf of Father Joseph Chacha Marwa, the Immaculate Conception Parish of Everett is proud to announce, Multicultural Festival “24”, an all-day event on Saturday, June 15th, from 10am to 5pm at the Lafayette School Park. The day will include a variety of family-based activities featuring a variety of international food, music, dancing, activities, games and a soccer tournament with all proceeds going to the Immaculate Conception church of Everett. To celebrate our diversity in the Parish and the City of Everett, we invite you all to join us in kicking off the Summer. For more information, please contact the rectory at 617-389-5660. We look forward to seeing you there.

City of Everett Hosting Babson College to Offer Youth Workshop

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will host Babson Academy Youth Impact Lab to bring its Youth Entrepreneurship in Action Workshop to Everett residents on Wednesday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Everett Recreation Center (47 Elm Street).

Everett youth ages 14 to 19 will have the opportunity to participate in this program that is designed to teach students how to think and act like an entrepreneur. The program is taught in an engaging and conversational style with students to develop a solution to a problem in groups with other students.

“The City of Everett Youth Development and Enrichment Department is ecstatic to be able to provide this opportunity for our youth and young professionals in collaboration with Babson Academy Youth Impact Lab,” said John Russolillo, Director of Youth Development and Enrichment. “As a Babson Alumni, I recognize the importance of being exposed to entrepreneurial principles at a young age not only to learn how to start a business, but to expand your mind to be an adaptive and progressive member of society as well.”

“Babson Academy Youth Impact Lab works with youth and educators around the world to cultivate future entrepreneurial leaders who possess the agency, confidence, and resiliency to solve sticky problems,” said Dr. Beth Goldstein, Senior Director, Academic Strategy, Babson Academy Youth Impact Lab. “Possessing entrepreneurial skills can have a positive role in a youth’s future success. We look forward to working with the City of Everett to show their youth how to navigate a world filled with uncertainty and help them see themselves as entrepreneurs equipped with the skills, knowledge and agency to be changemakers.”

The workshop will be divided into two sessions. The first session, entitled Thinking and Acting Like an Entrepreneur, will introduce students to Babson’s definition of entrepreneurship and its Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® (ET&A™) methodology. Students will work in teams to practice design thinking by generating solutions for a challenge related to a United Nations Global Goal. At the end of the session, students will present their problems and proposed solutions and receive real-time feedback on their ideas.

In the second session, entitled Prototyping Challenge, the students will be led through a rapid prototyping exercise where they bring their ideas to life in physical form. Students will learn about the advantages of taking action and receiving real-time feedback. In this hands-on activity, students will learn how they can make their ideas tangible using simple resources such as paper, cardboard, scissors, markers and tape to communicate their ideas.

Residents who are interested in this free opportunity must register in advance by visiting cityofeverett.com/events/youth-entrepreneurship-workshop. The program is limited to 45 participants. For more information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Youth Development and Enrichment Department or email [email protected].

Everett to Host Juneteenth Celebration Event

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett, in collaboration with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), will host the Juneteenth Celebration event on Wednesday, June 19, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Glendale Park (50 Elm Street).

All are welcome to unite in celebration of Juneteenth with music, food and activities to partake in. The event will feature live performances by Talib Kweli, Skyzoo, Landon Worsdwell, Rayell, and The Woo Factor to create an unforgettable day of music and unity.

Juneteenth, which is a national holiday recognized on June 19 in the United States, celebrates when in 1865 Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell enslaved African Americans they are now free. This was one of the last places in the United States to free slaves after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863.

The City will be joining in celebrations across the country by hosting this free event for the community to come together and participate in. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/juneteenth-2024.