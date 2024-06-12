Garcia votes in support of historic housing bond bill

The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed “An Act relative to the Affordable Homes Act,” which includes $6.5 billion in bond authorizations, tax credits, and over 20 policy initiatives that promote housing production, facilitate the development of affordable housing, and preserve public housing in Massachusetts.

“This legislation marks a monumental step forward for housing equity in our Commonwealth. The Affordable Homes Act is not just a $6.5 billion investment in infrastructure; it’s an investment in the future of every family, individual, and community in Massachusetts,” said Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea). “By addressing the urgent need for affordable housing, we are laying the foundation for a more inclusive and prosperous state. I am proud to support this historic legislation and look forward to the positive impact it will have for the working-class families, veterans and seniors of Chelsea, Everett, and beyond.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the investments included in this bill, which together make the largest investment in affordable and middle-income housing, as well as critical infrastructure related to housing production, in the history of the Commonwealth. Given that Massachusetts is one of the most expensive states in the entire country to buy a home or rent an apartment, the funding and tax credits provided by this bill will be crucial as we work to ensure that every Massachusetts resident can afford to live here, work here, and raise a family here,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Governor Healey for filing the Affordable Homes Act, as well as Chairman Michlewitz and Chairman Arciero for guiding this bill through the legislative process. I am grateful to all my colleagues in the House for carefully considering every aspect of this legislation, and for recognizing the need for significant action on housing.”

“This comprehensive bond bill will help address the Commonwealth’s undeniable housing crisis. By putting billions of capital resources towards constructing new homes and towards rehabilitating our aging public housing infrastructure, we will be making a difference to the thousands of residents who live in these facilities” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “The policies also contained in this legislation will help incentive housing production, increase affordability options for residents, and help alleviate the pressure on the housing inventory as a whole. I want to thank Speaker Mariano for his leadership on this issue, and Chair Arciero for his hard work in getting this legislation to where it is today. I look forward to working with the rest of my House colleagues to enact this bill in the weeks ahead.”