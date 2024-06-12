EHS students receive tour of City Hall

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently welcomed Everett High School (EHS) students who are part of the Jewish Vocational Service in Boston (JVS) for a tour of Everett City Hall.

JVS helps prepare Everett’s high school students with disabilities for the workforce and assists with obtaining future employment. For the last day of the program, the students were given a tour of City Hall and had the opportunity to learn about the services that are provided and what it’s like to work in City government.

“It was wonderful speaking with the students to learn about their interests, as well as answering all of their questions and sharing with them what I do as Mayor,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I’d like to thank the students and JVS representatives for taking the time to visit us at City Hall.”