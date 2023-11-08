Cathy Draine Named One Of The Top Chief Diversity Officers

Cathy Draine, the City of Everett’s inaugural director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), has been recognized in a special edition of COLOR Magazine as one of the Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers.

She is included in a list of honorees from across the country representing individuals in government service, higher education and the private sector.

The City of Everett’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Cathy Draine.

Draine’s efforts in City Hall have focused on including more inclusive policies and procedures. She implemented a training to educate municipal employees about unconscious bias in the workplace. She also implemented a hotline for individuals to report concerns about illegal, unethical, or otherwise objectionable conduct or practices by city employees. Additionally, Draine helps ensure Everett’s compliance with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) requirements and reporting.

Draine also has created opportunities for municipal employees and members of the community to come together to learn and develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for the diversity that exists in Everett. She implemented a “Lunch and Learn” program that brings employees together to discuss important topics including strengthening community through language access, how service providers can provide care with cultural competency, and how to create safe spaces for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

She also spearheaded Mayor DeMaria’s “Everett for Everyone” initiative by working with members of the community and community organizations to support cultural events and celebrations, including this year’s well-attended Nepal Day celebration in Glendale Park.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this recognition than Cathy Draine,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Since moving to Everett and joining our team, Cathy has worked hard to make sure that individuals from all backgrounds feel seen and valued in City Hall and in the community. I am grateful to Cathy for all her efforts and for the guidance and support she has shared with me and others in our community.”

COLOR Magazine is an affiliate of BridgeTower Media and for the past ten years has focused on creating thought content for issues including diversity and inclusion.