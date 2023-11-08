Everett High’s Defense Excels in 16–9 Victory Over Lowell

The Everett High football team held the Lowell offense to one touchdown and left with a 16-9 victory in a non-playoff consolation game Friday at Everett Memorial Stadium.

A well-executed blitz by linebacker Domenic Papa, who forced the Lowell quarterback to throw hurriedly into triple coverage, sealed the Crimson Tide’s victory on a 4th-down-and-10 play.

Seniors Christian Zamor and Shane McKenzie led Everett’s stellar defensive performance.

Defensive back Pedro Rodriguez provided the play of the game when he intercepted a pass on a Lowell wheel-route pattern and returned the football for a 45-yard touchdown. Rodriguez perfectly timed his coverage of the Lowell running back, catching the football and then racing down the sidelines for the touchdown, eluding the quarterback inside the 10-yard line to complete his Pick-6.

Manny Santiago helped set up first touchdown with some strong running deep in Lowell territory. With Lowell keying on Santiago, quarterback Carlos Rodriguez faked the handoff to Santiago and carried the ball to the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown. Papa’s lead block on the Lowell defender opened a path to the end zone.

Everett’s other score came on a 35-yard field goal by Adoni Santos that gave Everett a 16-2 lead (Lowell scored on a safety following an errant snap from center).

In the fourth quarter, Everett’s defensive secondary, sparked by a key pass breakup from Elijah Lassiter, denied the Red Raiders on their final two possessions. The game ended in unusual fashion when Lowell committed a running-into-the-kicker penalty, resulting in an Everett first down that locked up the victory.

Everett (8-1) will play Central Catholic Friday (6 p.m.) in Lawrence. The Tide conclude their season on Thanksgiving eve versus St. Mary’s of Lynn.