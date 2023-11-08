News McGonagle Presents Universal Screening With Manufacturing Award by Independent Staff • November 8, 2023 • 0 Comments Last week, Rep. Joe McGonagle presented Universal Screening Studio with the 2023 Manufacturing Award. This award is a part of the 8th annual Manufacturing Award Ceremony sponsored by the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus. Businesses across the Commonwealth were honored for their outstanding leadership skills in the manufacturing industry. Universal Screening Studio, located at 175 Ferry St. in Everett, has been providing full service screen printing and embroidery to businesses, schools, organizations, and athletic teams across New England for over 25 years.