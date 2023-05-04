DeMaria Meets New Consul General of Brazil in Boston

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Santiago Mourão, the new Consul General of Brazil in Boston, at Everett City Hall.

The Consulate General of Brazil in Boston serves Brazilians residing or passing through Massachusetts and surrounding states who are experiencing some type of difficulty. They offer assistance with passports, registrations, legal assistance and much more.

“I’d like to thank the Consul General for coming to visit me at City Hall,” said Mayor DeMaria. Everett boasts a very large Brazilian community and we are thankful for the services the Consul General of Brazil in Boston can provide to our residents.”

For more information about the services the Consulate General of Brazil in Boston provides, please visit www.gov.br/mre/pt-br/consulado-boston.