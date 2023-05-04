Rep. Garcia, House Pass FY24 Budget, Makes Investments To Support Families

Last weed, the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed its Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) budget. This budget responds to the needs of residents and makes targeted investments that provide support for families across the Commonwealth. Funded at $56.2 billion, the House’s FY24 budget provides strong support for the Commonwealth’s cities and towns, and among many critical investments, includes significant funding for education, transportation, health care, housing, and workforce development.

“From critical investments in health care and workforce development, to funding for new initiatives that are designed to increase educational opportunities, better support working families, and provide for a safer and more reliable public transportation system, the House’s FY24 budget will help to make Massachusetts more affordable for residents, while allocating support for the Commonwealth’s most consequential institutions,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Chairman Michlewitz for the indispensable role that he played in this budget process, as well as the Committee on Ways and Means, and all my colleagues in the House, for working tirelessly to get this done.”

“My priority is always the well-being of the people of Massachusetts, and I believe that the FY24 budget will benefit the people who need it most,” said Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea & Everett).

“Everett and Chelsea have some of the Commonwealth’s most innovative community initiatives that have the capacity to make real, lasting change. The funds allocated to 11th Suffolk will address some of our most pressing issues, including housing access, food justice, job training, and health equity. I am grateful to Speaker Mariano, Chairman Michlewitz, and my colleagues in the House for establishing a budget that values hope and community.”

Representative Garcia secured $100 thousand in funding for community-based organizations GreenRoots, La Colaborativa, and Everett Haitian Community Center for projects including a community teaching kitchen, a rapid employment program, and rental application assistance.

“This budget builds off the successes of the last few years by prioritizing our residents. Whether it is greater investments into programs like housing stability, food security, or early education, these initiatives are a reflection of our shared values,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “By reinvesting in the people of the Commonwealth, we will continue to assist those recovering from this pandemic while making our economy more competitive and equitable for years to come. I want to thank Speaker Mariano for his leadership during this budget process, as well as my Vice-Chairs Ann-Margaret Ferrante and Patricia Haddad, and the entire membership of the House for their thoughts and guidance over the last few months to make this a more successful and well-rounded budget.”

The budget will also continue to build on the state’s investment in early childhood education, healthcare, affordable housing, infrastructure, and education, among others.

Speaker Mariano and the House Committee on Ways & Means introduced their FY24 budget proposal on April 12, 2023, following a review of the Governor’s proposal and a series of public hearings. The budget passed the House of Representatives 156-0, and now goes to the Senate for consideration.