News in Briefs

Vehicles Not Complying With Street Sweeping Rules Will Be Towed

Please be aware that beginning on Monday, May 1, we will be towing vehicles that do not comply with the street sweeping rules that started on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Up to this point, many vehicles have been in violation of the parking regulations, and many warnings and tickets have been issued with little impact. Due to this widespread non-compliance, please be aware that towing will be in full effect going forward.

Please be sure to check the signs on your street for parking restrictions in your neighborhood. Signs will note the parking restrictions regarding hours and locations for your street. Adhering to these regulations will help you avoid the unnecessary cost and inconvenience of a violation and will help us ensure that our streets and stormwater run-off remain clean. Street sweeping is essential to eliminate issues and costs related to trash and debris getting into the underground sewage system.

If there are any missing or damaged signs in your area, please notify the City by calling 311 or 617-394-2270 and report the street name and area so that they can be repaired or replaced.

Please avoid any costly inconvenience to yourself and others by following all rules regarding street sweeping in your area and moving your vehicle appropriately. If you have any questions, please call 311 or 617-394-2270. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.

City of Everett Hosting Annual Memorial Day Flag Placement

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, in collaboration with Antoine Coleman, the City of Everett’s Director of Veterans Affairs, is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting the annual event to place U.S. flags on the graves of veterans at Glenwood and Woodlawn cemeteries.

Mayor DeMaria is asking residents to take part in the special task of honoring those who served our country and are now laid to rest by helping place U.S. flags on the graves of veterans. Many of these heroes gave their lives for our freedom while on active duty and it’s important to never forget their sacrifice.

“If you haven’t had the opportunity to join us for this effort before, it is a truly humbling experience to be reminded of the sacrifices that the men and women from our very own community were willing to make to defend our country and our freedom,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Placing flags is a small, but important way for us to thank and remember the individuals who have gone before us for their service.”

Volunteers are asked to meet at the following locations and times:

Glenwood Cemetery (Washington Ave., Everett, MA 02149):

• Tuesday, May 9: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Woodlawn Cemetery (302 Elm St., Everett, MA 02149):

• Tuesday, May 16: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

• Wednesday, May 17: – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you are able to participate, please contact Antoine Coleman, Director of Veterans Affairs, at [email protected] If you have any questions, please contact Antoine Coleman or Gerri Miranda in our Veterans Services Office at 617-394-2320.

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, May 9th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room.Thursday, May 11th at 12pm. Jennifer Weiner’s Mrs. Everything explores the lives of two sisters struggling to be true to themselves in a rapidly changing world. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Plant Pot Painting Party Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, May 11th at 7pm. Get your creative juices flowing and decorate your very own plant pot with your unique style. We’ll provide all the necessary materials, so all you need to bring is your imagination and a willingness to get your hands a little dirty. No painting experience is necessary, just have fun and let your creativity sprout! Pots are limited, so register on our website everettpubliclibraries.org or by phone by calling 617-394-2300. Recommended for ages 10+.

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, May 13th at 12pm. Come and practice the ancient art of paper folding. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, May 8th from 3-5pm. Attention all Lego lovers: Lego Club is back at the Parlin Memorial Library! Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building Lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime with Vera. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, May 9th at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, May 10th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, May 10th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Pixel Perfect. Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, May 11th at 3:30pm. Pixel Perfect is an interactive educational video game exhibit that will give visitors a hands-on experience with gaming history. From Pac-Man to Sonic the Hedgehog, many iconic retro gaming classics are readily available to play at the Parlin Library. While playing them, you’ll learn a bit about their history too! Presented by Arcade Awesome. Recommended for ages 10+, younger patrons will need parental supervision.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, May 12th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch The Sandlot with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Shute Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.